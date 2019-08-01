Detroit police search for missing 16-year-old boy

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy last seen leaving his home Wednesday morning.

Derrick Thomas was last seen around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday by his mother at their home in the 18000 block of Klinger Street in Detroit.

He left the home and hasn't been seen or heard from since, police said.

Thomas is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has a light complexion, officials said. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and camo pants.

Thomas is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone who has information on Thomas' whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

