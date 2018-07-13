Detroit police search for missing 16-year-old boy last seen at gas station

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 16-year-old boy who disappeared Thursday after being seen at a gas station.

Rakwan Weeden was last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday at a gas station in the 1200 block of South Deacon Street. He was seen wearing a black T-shirt with the word "ICARUS" on the front and black shorts.

Rakwan is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has medium-length, curly black hair.

He is in good physical condition but is suicidal, according to authorities.

Anyone who has seen Rakwan is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840 or 313-596-5800.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.