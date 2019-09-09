Detroit police search for missing 16-year-old girl last seen Saturday morning

DETROIT - Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl last seen at about 2 a.m. Saturday.

According to authorities, Nyaudra Jarrett was last seen by her mother at their home in the 8600 block of Epworth Street.

Jarrett is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, black leggings and black and white shoes with small dog designs on the side.

Anyone who has information on Jarrett's whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1040.

