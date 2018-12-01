Detroit police search for missing 22-year-old man with schizophrenia

Detroit police are searching for a 22-year-old man with schizophrenia who was last seen by his mother on Friday.

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 22-year-old man with schizophrenia who was last seen by his mother on Friday at around 2:30 p.m. at his home in the 19000 block of Joann Avenue.

Dwuan Weems left his home after returning from the doctor's office and has not returned since then. Weems has schizophrenia and has not had his medication since going missing. His mother is concerned for his safety.

Weems is described as a black man with a medium-brown complexion, 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 221 pounds. He was last seen wearing all black: a black hoodie, black jogging pants and a black T-shirt.

Weems is in good physical condition, but his mental health is poor.

If you have any information on Weems' disappearance, call police at 313-596-5900.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.