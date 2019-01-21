Detroit police search for missing 32-year-old woman, Dominique Butler

DETROIT - Police are searching for a 32-year-old woman in Detroit.

Dominique Butler was last seen Wednesday night, the day she was expected to check into a rehab facility, her family said.

Butler is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has a tattoo on her hand and a tattoo on her arm that reads "Chosen One."

Butler is reported to be in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5640.

