Detroit police search for missing 37-year-old man with mental health disorder

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a missing 37-year-old man with a mental health disorder.

Daryl Smith was last seen around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 18600 block of Harlow Avenue on the city's west side.

Smith left the area and didn't return home, police said.

Smith is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has long dreadlocks and was last seen wearing a tight, gray hooded sweatshirt, a white polo shirt, blue jeans, a gray baseball cap and white and blue Jordan brand shoes.

Officials said Smith is in good physical condition but suffers from a mental health disorder.

Anyone who has seen Smith or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5800.

