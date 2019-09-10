Detroit police search for missing 40-year-old woman in poor mental condition

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a missing 40-year-old woman who is in poor mental condition, officials said.

LaQuitta Thomas was last seen around 7 p.m. Monday walking north on Cadieux Road and Harper Avenue on the city's east side, police said.

She hasn't returned to her home in the 6000 block of Cadieux Road, according to authorities.

Thomas is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 170 to 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white scarf around her head and neck, a blue jersey, light blue jean overalls and blue and white gym shoes.

Thomas is in good physical condition, but poor mental condition, authorities said.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

