Detroit police search for missing 46-year-old woman

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 46-year-old woman who went missing last week on the city's west side.

Gloria Williams was last seen around 11 a.m. Jan. 17 at her home in the 6000 block of Auburn Street.

Williams is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds.

She is in good physical condition, but suffers from mental illness.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5640.

