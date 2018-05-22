Detroit police search for missing 49-year-old woman

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 49-year-old woman who was last seen Friday in Detroit.

Police said Cherase Williams was last seen by her son in the 1000 block of E. Forest Street.

She is 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 170 pounds and has moles on her face. She has short black hair in a ponytail and is missing her top front teeth, officials said.

She was wearing blue Nike tennis shoes and carrying a black backpack.

Williams is in good physical condition but suffers from a medical condition and a mental health condition, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5700.

