Detroit police search for missing 53-year-old woman with bipolar disorder, schizophrenia

DETROIT - Police are searching for a 53-year-old woman in Detroit.

Devonne Washington was last seen on Dec. 25, 2018, by her daughter when Washington was released from the hospital. She has not been seen since.

Her family is worried because she is without her medication.

Washington is reported to be in good physical condition but has bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5540.

