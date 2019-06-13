Detroit police search for missing 56-year-old man last seen in April

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 56-year-old man who has been missing since April.

Dionno Denby was last seen around noon April 27 in the 19300 block of Carman Street, police said. He has never been missing in the past, officials said.

Denby is about 6 feet tall and weighs around 170 pounds. He has a slim build, a bald head and a tattoo of a wolf with blue eyes on his left shoulder and arm.

Police said Denby is in good physical and mental health.

Anyone with information about Denby's whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1240.

