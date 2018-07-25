Detroit police search for missing 63-year-old woman with dementia

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 63-year-old woman with dementia who has been missing since Monday.

Marva Louis Odom was last seen around 5:30 a.m. Monday at her home in the 2000 block of Pasadena Street. Her daughter woke up to check on her and discovered she was gone.

Odom has never been missing before, police said.

Odom is between 5 feet 2 inches and 5 feet 5 inches tall, and weighs 200 pounds. She has gray and black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a yellow shirt with a green dialysis duffel bag.

Odom suffers from dementia and doesn't have her medication, police said. She also received dialysis treatment.

Anyone who has seen Odom is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1000 or 313-596-1040.

