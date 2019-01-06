Detroit police search for missing 63-year-old man with mental health condition

DETROIT - Police are looking for a 63-year-old man who went missing Friday morning.

Robert Hill was last seen at about 11:30 a.m. in the 4200 block of St. Antoine Street. He was seen getting into a taxi to go home and family said he has not arrived.

Hill was last seen wearing a gray jogging suit with a lime-green strip on the side and black shoes.

He is reported to be in good physical condition but suffers from a mental health condition.

Anyone who has seen Hill is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

