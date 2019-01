DETROIT - Police are looking for a 65-year-old man who went missing Saturday morning.

Eric Harris was last seen leaving his home in the 19700 block of Oakfield Avenue at about 10 a.m.

Harris was last seen wearing a gray, hooded sweatshirt, gray pants and white shoes.

He is reported to be in poor physical and mental health condition.

Anyone who has seen Harris is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5800.

