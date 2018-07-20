Detroit police search for missing 78-year-old man with dementia

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 78-year-old man who went missing Thursday from his home on the city's northeast side.

John White was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 8100 block of Marion Avenue. He left the home and hasn't returned, police said.

White has left home before but always returned, officials said.

White is 5 feet 6 inches tall with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a green plaid shirt, khaki pants and black shoes.

It has been reported that White has dementia, police said.

Anyone who has seen White is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Seventh Precinct at 313-596-5700.

