Detroit police search for missing 8-year-old taken by non-custodial mother

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for an 8-year-old girl who was taken by her non-custodial mother early Friday morning.

Here's the info from Detroit Police:

Samara Tucker reportedly taken by her mother at approximately 3:10 a.m. on January 4, 2019.

Samara is an 8-year old black female, 4'4", 70 pounds, light complexion. She was last seen wearing a pink hoodie, black snow pants, black and pink boots.

Samara was in the temporary full custody of her grandmother, Valerie Patchett of the 6000 block of Buhr.

Samara’s mother Jewels Patchett, B/F/28, 5'5" 125-130 pounds, was wearing glasses, afro hair style, multicolor jacket with fur around the hood, jean leggings, took the child from the grandmother’s house. She left on foot westbound on Buhr toward Sherwood and from there in an unknown direction.

If anyone has seen Samara Tucker, they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department's Seventh Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5740.

