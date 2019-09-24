Detroit police search for missing 91-year-old man

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a missing 91-year-old man who was last seen Monday by his daughter.

Hakim Aleem went missing around 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 19000 block of Manor on Detroit's west side. He left the location and has not returned, police said.

Family members said Aleem has gone missing before, and they are concerned for his safety.

Aleem is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. He has a medium brown complexion and is bald with a gray beard. He was last seen wearing gray jeans, police said.

He's in good physical condition, but suffers from dementia, officials said.

Anyone who has seen Aleem is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.