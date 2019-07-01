Detroit police search for missing man last seen in June 2018

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a missing man who was last seen in June 2018.

Stanley Redfield is known to contact his family at least once per year, but he hasn't been seen since last June, officials said.

He has ties to Detroit's east side, police said.

Redfield suffers from issues related to substance abuse, according to authorities.

He is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has blue eyes, long, gray hair and is missing his top front teeth, police said. Redfield is also missing the tip of his right index finger, officials said.

Anyone who sees or has seen Redfield is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5540.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.