Detroit police search for missing man who left home to go to friend's house

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 25-year-old man who has been missing for more than a week since he left home to go to a friend's house.

Quinton Allen was last seen around 6 p.m. July 21 at his home in the 3000 block of Hendricks Street on Detroit's east side.

Police said he left for a friend's house in a dark gray 2013 Ford Fusion and hasn't been seen since.

Allen is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has hazel eyes, black hair and a light brown complexion. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket vest with a hood, shorts and brown flip flops.

Allen is in good physical condition but poor mental condition, according to authorities.

Anyone who has information on Allen's whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5900 or 313-596-5940.

