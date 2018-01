DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a missing 86-year-old man with dementia.

Benjamin Brewster was last seen around 11 a.m. on Dec. 30 at his residence in the 3500 block of Woodward Avenue.

He was last seen wearing a lightweight black jacket, black pants and gray shoes.

He is in good physical condition, but suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1000.

