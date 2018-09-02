Detroit police search for missing man with schizophrenia

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 65-year-old man with schizophrenia.

Johnny Lawson was last seen by his caregiver on Saturday at around 8:30 a.m. in the 900 block of East Grand Boulevard. Lawson has gone missing in the past and returned on his own.

He was last seen wearing a gray and navy blue shirt with a white and gray collar, light blue jean pants and black dress shoes.

Lawson has a medium complexion, is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 142 pounds, and has black and gray hair and beard, brown eyes and a noticeable large lump on his forehead. Lawson is in good physical condition.

Those with information about Lawson's disappearance are being asked to contact police at 313-596-5740.



