Detroit police search for missing man with schizophrenia

DETROIT - Police are searching for a missing 65-year-old man with schizophrenia.

Johnny Lawson was last seen by his caregiver on Thursday at around 11 a.m. near the intersection of East Grand Boulevard and Gratiot Avenue. Lawson has gone missing in the past and returned on his own.

He was last seen wearing an collared shirt of an unknown color, blue jean pants and black dress shoes.

Lawson has a medium complexion, is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 142 pounds, and has black and gray hair and beard, brown eyes and a noticeable large lump on his forehead. Lawson is in good physical condition.

Those with information about Lawson's disappearance are being asked to contact police at 313-596-5740.



