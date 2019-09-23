Detroit police search for missing woman last seen near Rosa Parks Transit Center

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen near the Rosa Parks Transit Center.

Sharon Shively, 54, was last seen by her daughter around 7 p.m. Friday.

She was wearing a yellow or white hat, a striped orange or yellow and purple shirt and blue jeans.

Shively is in good physical condition but suffers from mental illness, police said.

Anyone who has information on Shively's whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

