Detroit police search for missing woman with dementia

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a missing 56-year-old woman who was last seen Thursday.

According to police, Cheryl Harris disappeared around 3 p.m. Valentine's Day. Harris left her home, located in the 8000 block of Cloverlawn Avenue, and has not been seen or heard from since.

Harris is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, with a light complexion and slim build. She has long brown and black braids. Harris was last seen wearing a silver and gray puffy winter jacket, light blue jeans, black T-shirt and orange and brown boots.

Harris is reportedly in good physical condition, but has dementia.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 313-596-5240.