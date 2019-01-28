Detroit police searching for 15-year-old missing since Jan. 18

DETROIT - Police are looking for Aaliyah Moore, a 15-year-old girl who was last seen Jan. 18.

According to authorities, Moore was last seen in the 18800 block of Russell Street at about 8 p.m. It is reported she left the location and failed to return.

She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black leggings and black boots.

Police reported Moore has bipolar disorder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1140.

