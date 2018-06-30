Detroit police searching for 15-year-old who went to park but never returned

Shaliyah Cobb, 15, was last seen June 28, 2018 at 6 p.m. in the 3100 block of East Outer Drive.

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a missing girl.

Shaliyah Cobb, 15, was last seen at 6 p.m. June 28 in the 3100 block of East Outer Drive. She was given permission to go to a local park, but never returned.

Shaliyah Cobb is described as 5-foot-8 and 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She is in good physical condition.

This is not the first time Shaliyah Cobb has went missing.

If you have seen this missing teenager, contact Detroit Police Department's Tenth Precinct at 313-596-1000.

