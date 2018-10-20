Detroit police searching for 21-year-old Michael Harris Jr.

DETROIT - Police are searching for Michael Harris Jr. who was last seen at around 10:18 p.m. Friday.

Harris disappeared after being taken to a location in the 15000 block of Gratiot.

After arriving there, he jumped out and ran away on foot.

Harris is a 21-year old man. He is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 145 pounds, with a light brown complexion, an afro haircut and a short beard.

Harris was last seen wearing a green Oregon Ducks hoodie.

Harris is in good physical condition but suffers from a mental health condition.

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Harris is asked to contact police at 313-596-5900.

