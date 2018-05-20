Detroit police searching for missing 10-year-old girl that left note threatening harm to herself

Ariel Powers, 10, went missing on Saturday, May 19, 2018 at approximately 9 p.m. (Detroit Police)

DETROIT - The Detroit Police Department are searching for a missing 10-year-old girl.

Ariel Powers was last seen by her mother, Ebony Hamilton, at 9 p.m. Saturday at their home in the 20400 block of Wisconsin. She was discovered missing at 11 p.m.

Ariel left the home after an argument with her mother. Ariel left a note stating she wanted to harm herself.

Ariel is 5-foot-4, 100 pounds, has a light brown complexion, brown eyes and brown braided hair. She was last seen wearing a pink jogging suit and a pink back pack with pictures of a donut on the bag. She is in good physical condition and has never been missing before.

If you have any information that could lead to finding Ariel, call police at 313-596-1201.

