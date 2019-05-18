Detroit police searching for missing 15-year-old

DETROIT - Police are searching for 15-year-old Martina Howard, who disappeared Friday at an unknown location and never returned home.

She is black, is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white Michigan State University sweater with pink stretch pants and red and black Jordans.

Police said the teen has gone missing in the past. Howard's mother is concerned for her safety.

If you have any information, call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

