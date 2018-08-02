Detroit police searching for missing 15-year-old boy

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 15-year-old boy who was last seen in the Fitzgerald neighborhood.

Jarod Williams was last seen around 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 15800 block of Woodingham Drive. He has never been missing before, police said.

Williams is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 214 pounds. He has a dark complexion, dark brown hair and brown eyes.

He's in good physical and mental condition, officials said.

Anyone who has seen Williams is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1240.

