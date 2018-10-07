Detroit police searching for missing 15-year-old boy with mental illness

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 15-year-old boy who was last seen Saturday night.

Dondrell Gordon Jr. was last seen at his home in the 19000 block of Sunset Street, just south of Seven Mile Road.

Dondrell is between 5 feet, 9 inches and 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 105 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with bleach stains, black pants and black shoes.

He is in good physical condition but suffers from a mental illness.

Anyone who has seen Dondrell Gordon Jr. is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

