Detroit police searching for missing 15-year-old boy with autism

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 15-year-old boy who was last seen waiting for his school bus Friday.

Larry McBride Jr. was last seen near the intersection of Joy Road and Southfield Freeway at about 8 a.m.

Larry is between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a burgundy polo shirt, black pants, brown shoes, a gray hooded sweatshirt and a green book bag.

It has been reported that Larry was diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and is autistic, but is in good physical condition.

Anyone who has seen Larry McBride Jr. is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

