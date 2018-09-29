Detroit police searching for missing 15-year-old boy

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 15-year-old boy who was last seen Friday afternoon.

Cortez Duffey was last seen in the 19300 block of Grandview Street at about 4 p.m.

Cortez is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown short-sleeved shirt with yellow writing and a long-sleeved thermal shirt underneath, khaki pants and black shoes.

He is in good mental and physical condition.

Anyone who has seen Cortez Duffey is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

