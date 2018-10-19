Detroit police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen Oct. 12.

Jasmine Moore was last seen by her mother at about 11:30 a.m. Jasmine became upset and left the location on foot. Her mother said this is not the first time she's been missing.

Jasmine was seen wearing a pink polo zip-up hooded sweatshirt.

Jasmine is in good physical and mental condition.

If anyone has seen Jasmine Moore or knows of her whereabouts, they are asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5700 or 313-596-5740.

