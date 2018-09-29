Detroit police searching for missing 18-year-old woman

DETROIT - Police are looking for a missing 18-year-old woman who was last seen Friday.

Erin Allred was last seen in the 500 block of Owen Street at about 2 p.m.

Allred is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 169 pounds. She has blue-green eyes and red hair. She was last seen wearing a green and black shirt with tan pants.

It was reported that she is in good physical and mental health.

Anyone who has seen Allred is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1301 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

