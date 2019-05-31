Detroit police searching for missing 5-year-old boy

DETROIT - A search is underway on Detroit's west side for a missing 5-year-old boy.

Police are searching in the area of 7 Mile Road and St. Marys Avenue for Marcus Pruitt. A neighbor said police dogs are in the area.

The 5-year-old was last seen in the 19400 block of St. Marys. Police say his mother noticed he was missing around 10:30 p.m. when she went to check on him.

Marcus is 4-feet-2-inches tall and weighs 87 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey and white striped shirt and blue jeans.

"At the end of the day, I just pray that you find this boy. I pray that we find this boy. We need him. He's our baby, he needs us. Help us find him," said Paris Jackson, the mother's boyfriend.

If anyone has seen Marcus Pruitt or knows of his whereabouts they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

