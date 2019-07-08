Detroit police searching for missing 60-year-old woman

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for 60-year-old Mildred Brown who was last seen in the 19000 block of Rogge Street at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to her caregiver, Brown disappeared after leaving a porch in the area. Brown is described as a black woman, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing around 175 pounds, medium brown complexion, brown eyes, and wears a brown long wig.

She was last seen wearing two tank tops, gray black stretch pants, gray socks and black sandals. Brown has mental health issues.

If you have any information on her disappearance call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.