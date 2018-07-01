Detroit police searching for missing 65-year-old man

Johnny Lawson, 65, was last seen in the 500 block of Mount Vernon Street Friday, June 29, 2018.

DETROIT - The Detroit Police Department needs your help bringing home a missing man.

Johnny Lawson, 65, was last seen at 8:30 a.m. on June 29 in the 500 block of Mount Vernon Street. He left that area and did not return.

Lawson is described as a black male with gray afro hair and a gray beard. He also has a bump on his forehead.

He is in good physical condition, but does suffer from mental health and other health concerns.

Lawson is known to frequent the area of Dexter and Linwood.

If you have seen Lawson, call the Detroit Police Department's Seventh Precinct at 313-596-5700.

