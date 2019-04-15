Detroit police searching for missing 65-year-old woman

DETROIT - Police are searching for a 65-year-old woman who went missing Sunday morning at a home in the 13000 block of Monte Vista Street.

Police said Faye Milton was dropped off at the home around 10:30 a.m. by the person who reported her disappearance. She hasn't been seen or heard from since then.

Milton is described as a black woman, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. She was wearing a curly reddish wig, blue jacket, black pants, white shoes and carrying a black and white purse.

Milton is in good physical condition, but has schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

If you have any information call police at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

