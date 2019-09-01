Missing In Michigan

Detroit police searching for missing 70-year-old man

Elderly man went missing Thursday

By Natasha Dado

Vann Horn. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for missing 70-year-old Vann Horn, who was last seen by his caregiver  in the 2000 block of Ford at 9:40 a.m. Thursday. 

Police say he left the area and never returned. Vann is in good physical condition, but has mental health issues, police said.

He has a dark complexion, and was last seen wearing a black shirt and pants. 

Anyone with information on his disappearance is asked to call police at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. 

 

 

