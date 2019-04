DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a missing 74-year-old man who was last seen Saturday around 12 p.m. at his home in the 4000 block of Commonwealth Street.

No description was provided on Bruce Berry. Police said Berry is in good physical condition, but struggles with poor mental health.

If you have any information call police at 313-596-1340.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.