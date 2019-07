DETROIT - A child who went missing after wandering around the 14000 block of Brimmell has been found.

Officers said the boy was found by a resident who noticed him wandering around alone in the neighborhood.

Police believe the child is between 3 and 4 years old. Officers have gone door to door in an attempt to locate his family.

If you have any information, call police at 313-596-5600.

