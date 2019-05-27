Detroit police searching for missing mother and three children

DETROIT - Police are searching for a mother and her three children, who were all reported missing today.

According to police, the children and mother were reported missing by the children's father. Police said the children and their mother were reported missing at 9 a.m. Monday in the 6400 block of Abington Avenue.

The father, 36, said that he allowed his children's mother to watch them while he went to work at 11 p.m., and when he returned home at 9 a.m., the children and mother were missing.

The father has made several attempts to contact the mother with no success.

Police said the children are Omar Muhsen, 3, weighing 30 pounds with brown eyes and hair; Jihad Muhsen, 4, weighing 35 pounds with brown eyes and hair and Zaidan Muhsen, 5, weighing 40 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

The mother's name is Anita Rose Bryant. She is described as a white female, 31, 5 feet tall and weighing 100 pounds.

Detroit police have launched an investigation and are asking for the public's assistance in locating the children.

If you have any information, call police at 313-596-5600.

