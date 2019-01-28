Detroit police searching for missing, suicidal 19-year-old

DETROIT - Police are looking for Gregory Watts, a 19-year-old man who was last seen Saturday night.

According to authorities, Watts was last seen in the 15000 block of Glastonbury Avenue at about 8 p.m.

Watts is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans and black shoes.

Police reported Watts has multiple medical disorders and is suicidal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840.

