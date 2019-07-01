Detroit police searching for missing teen

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for 16-year-old Lasylvia Hicks, who was last seen Wednesday in the 19000 block of Warwick Street.

Police said the teen was last seen by her guardian around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday. She left the location with a friend and never returned home, police said. Hicks' mother is concerned for her safety.

Hicks is described as being a black woman with a medium brown complexion and a medium build. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, gray sweatpants with a black stripe and purple and black Fila gym shoes.



If you have any information, call Detroit police at 313-596-5840.

