Detroit police searching for parents of 4-year-old girl

DETROIT - Investigators from the Detroit Police Department are looking for the parents of a 4-year-old girl who was found wandering in the 11300 block of Terry at 10:20 p.m. Sunday night.

The girl is 3-feet tall, weighs 40 pounds and was wearing a red sleeveless shirt that has “girl wild” printed on the front of it.

The girl is now at the Second Precinct.

Anyone who knows the parents or guardians of this girl is asked to call 313-596-5200.

