Detroit police searching for teen who went missing after argument with parents

DETROIT - Police are searching for a missing teen who was last seen Wednesday in the 12000 block of Beverland Street.

Amir Shavers-Turner went missing after leaving home following a verbal dispute with his parents.

Shavers-Turner's brother said the missing teen returned home around 1 p.m. Thursday to grab items and left. Officers have searched the area for Shavers-Turner.

Shavers-Turner is described as black, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 180 pound, has a medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, a black T-shirt, black jeans and black shoes.

Shavers-Turner has a tattoo on his inner left forearm of a rose with the name Betty on it and the word loyalty written underneath.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.