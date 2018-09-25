Police seek 14-year-old girl last seen at Detroit home

Detroit police are looking for Ahlyssa Lockett, 14, who was last seen September 6, 2018. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT - Police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen at her Detroit home earlier this month.

Ahlyssa Lockett was last seen at her residence in the 17000 block of Birwood on Thursday, September 6 about 9 p.m.

Lockett's father said the teen has ran away from home several times, but has always come back. He believes she may be coming to the residence while he is at work, but leaving before he gets home.

Lockett is described as a black female. Police say she is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information on Lockett's whereabouts is asked to contact Detroit police at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

