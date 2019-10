DETROIT - Police are looking for Ashley Ridner, a 14-year-old girl last seen Sept. 28.

According to authorities, she was last seen at her home in the 1700 block of Hubbard Street.

She is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing about 100 pounds.

Anyone with information on Ridner's whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5440 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

