Detroit police seek 14-year-old girl who went missing last week for fourth time

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who went missing last week for the fourth time.

Makyah Jones was last seen around 4:55 p.m. Aug. 8 when she left her home in the 15000 block of Cloverlawn Avenue on Detroit's west side. Police said she left in a blue car with her grandmother's permission and hasn't returned.

This is Makyah's fourth time missing, officials said.

Makyah is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. She has dark brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black and white shirt and black leggings with white stripes.

Makyah is in good physical and mental condition, police said.

Anyone who has seen Makyah is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 12th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1200 or 313-596-1240.

